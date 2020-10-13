News

Home affairs glitch puts brakes on passport and ID applications

Paul Ash Senior reporter
13 October 2020 - 19:27
Unstable connectivity at Home Affairs live capture offices has affected processing of smart ID cards and passports
Image: 123RF/ Instinia

Unstable connectivity on the department of home affairs' live capture system has affected passport and ID applications and collections.

Offices using the live capture system to process applications and collections of smart ID cards and passports have been experiencing service interruptions at different intervals.

The department said in a statement that technicians were “monitoring the system and are diagnosing the root cause of the problem”.

Other services — including birth, marriage and death certificates, as well as amendment of documents — were not affected.

“The department expresses its deepest apologies to members of the public for the inconvenience and appeals for patience while the system is being stabilised,” the statement read.

TimesLIVE

