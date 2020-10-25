Popular Sandton nightclub Blackdoor shut down for breaking lockdown laws
Police also confirm that employees of Midrand adult entertainment venue were charges for being on the premises after midnight curfew
A Sandton nightclub was shut down and employees of a Midrand adult entertainment venue fined early on Saturday morning for violating lockdown laws.
SAPS, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Gauteng traffic police and various other law enforcement agencies found more than 300 patrons at Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge in Sandton after the midnight curfew.
Footage taken during the bust shows the nightclub filled to capacity, with not many wearing masks.
During a joint operation, SAPS and the Johannesburg Metropolitan police department found at least 300 people after midnight in Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge in Sandton. The establishment was shut down for violating the current lockdown regulations— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) October 25, 2020
Video: supplied@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/UKDtTvYYvo
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE that the law enforcement agencies were cracking down on entertainment establishments operating after the midnight curfew when police found no social distancing at the nightclub.
"We found that Blackdoor was operating after midnight. Alcohol was confiscated. We didn’t arrest anyone because the owner was not on the premises," he said.
He said the owner would face a fine.
Police Minister Bheki Cele explains why the #BlackDoor nightclub in Sandton was raided by @SAPoliceService in the early hours of Sunday morning. The owner of the club will be charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act. pic.twitter.com/WQafjYOYCI— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 24, 2020
Fihla said police then made their way to Bryanston, but found that nightclubs in the area had been following the current regulations.
However, in Midrand, XO Lounge, formerly known as Teazers, police found employees were still on the premises after midnight.
"We found that while XO was not operating, there were still employees on the premises. Under the current lockdown regulations, no one is allowed to be out beyond midnight without a permit," Fihla said.
The employees were taken to the police station where they had to pay a R1,000 fine each to be released.
Fihla could not confirm the number of employees that were fined.
TimesLIVE