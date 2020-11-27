Gautrain Management Agency to host youth and sustainability summit

This month, the Gautrain Management Agency is hosting the virtual Gautrain Leadership Train, in partnership with the African Smart Cities Summit.

The event, to be held on Tuesday December 1 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng, will also be streamed online to limit overcrowding.

The theme for this year’s event is "Why it matters: youth and sustainability", with the aim of empowering and motivating young people through knowledge and information.

At the conference, the Gautrain Management Agency will discuss its plans to empower young people – and how it intends to ensure that the Gautrain goes fully green.

Speakers at the event will include:

Victor Shange, Gautrain Management Agency executive manager;

Henco Beukes, head: risk consulting at Moore SA;

Barbara Jensen Vorster, Gautrain Management Agency senior executive manager;

Thomas Snyman, executive industry solutions manager, Huawei Technologies SA;

Daniel Bloch, portfolio director: transport & mining, dmg Events;

Tshepo Kgobe, Gautrain Management Agency chief operating officer; and

Chelina Bodhie, Gautrain Management Agency senior manager: safety, health, environment & quality.

The details

Date: Tuesday December 1 2020

`Time: 9.30am–12pm

>> Online streaming link to be announced closer to the time