'Stop spreading fake news': KZN premier slams Covid-19 conspiracy theorists

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has slammed Covid-19 conspiracy theorists and non-believers, saying they should invest their time doing research instead of spreading lies.

Zikalala was speaking at the provincial coronavirus command council media briefing on Sunday, where he shared an update on the Covid-19 situation in the province.

To date, the province has one of the most active Covid-19 cases in the country.

“We have noted a number of conspiracy theories, particularly on social media, including people claiming Covid-19 does not exist and that it is somehow related to 5G mobile communications technology,” said Zikalala.

“Some have sought to cast aspersions on the vaccine for Covid-19, and have discouraged people from taking the vaccine when it becomes available. We are pleading with those people to stop spreading fake news and malicious misinformation.”