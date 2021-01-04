'Stop spreading fake news': KZN premier slams Covid-19 conspiracy theorists
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has slammed Covid-19 conspiracy theorists and non-believers, saying they should invest their time doing research instead of spreading lies.
Zikalala was speaking at the provincial coronavirus command council media briefing on Sunday, where he shared an update on the Covid-19 situation in the province.
To date, the province has one of the most active Covid-19 cases in the country.
“We have noted a number of conspiracy theories, particularly on social media, including people claiming Covid-19 does not exist and that it is somehow related to 5G mobile communications technology,” said Zikalala.
“Some have sought to cast aspersions on the vaccine for Covid-19, and have discouraged people from taking the vaccine when it becomes available. We are pleading with those people to stop spreading fake news and malicious misinformation.”
Zikalala said people should spread facts and not fear.
“At a time when we are grappling with the coronavirus, and doing our best to make the vaccine available to our people as quickly as possible, we can ill afford to be distracted by the work of people who clearly have too much time on their hands.
“We plead with those people to stop misleading the nation. Rather invest your time in researching the real origins of the virus from reputable academic sources. Also try to gain a better understanding of the many encouraging scientific advancements that have been made in developing the vaccine,” he said.
Zikalala pleaded with residents in the province to help government beat the pandemic and save lives.
He said citizens should behave like people who are in mourning.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving at this time. May your tears be wiped away, and may you find the strength and fortitude to carry on with your lives, despite your losses.”