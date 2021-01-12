Two arrested, another on the run after corruption probe at Master's Office in Pretoria

A female official from the Department of Justice and a runner were arrested on Tuesday afternoon at the Master's Office in Pretoria.

Another official who was allegedly part of the scheme is reportedly on the run.

The justice department said it will issue a statement soon.

EFF councillor Terry Maboa, who spoke to TimesLIVE from the scene, said he took it upon himself and organised a sting operation after receiving numerous complaints from people who were complaining about the alleged corruption at the office. He says the officials were caught red-handed after accepting R800 from a bereaved person in exchange for a letter of authority.

“Management was called and they were kept in an office until police arrived,” he said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE