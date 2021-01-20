Did Aggett really make a confession? If so, interrogator says he never saw it

An allegedly damning confession that pained Dr Neil Aggett so deeply that he ended up committing suicide has never been seen, leading to questions as to whether or he actually killed himself.

This is according to Brig Johan Naude, a former security branch cop who had interrogated Aggett at John Vorster Square police station in the 1980s. He was testifying in the Johannesburg High Court at the inquest into Aggett’s death.

Naude told the inquiry that he did not believe evidence from his colleague, Nick Deetlefs, that Aggett had committed suicide because of a damning statement he had made in which he allegedly outed his comrades.

Last year, Deetlefs testified that in his single session interrogation of Aggett, he had done what Naude and Stephan Whitehead had failed to do in three months — extract a four-page damning statement from Aggett.

Aggett had been arrested on suspicion of terrorism. He died in police custody in February 1982.

But Deetlefs last year refused to share the contents of that alleged confession, saying it involved the ANC and Sactu, and said it was “extremely sensitive”. This was the same stance he took during an inquest set up in the wake of Aggett's death.