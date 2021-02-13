Zuma pays farewell tribute to 'selfless leader' Meshack Radebe

The former president and other ANC leaders, including health Minister Zweli Mkhize, paid tribute to Radebe, who died on February 2 after a short illness.

Zuma's appearance coincided with an ANC national executive committee discussion about several issues plaguing the party, including the former president's decision to defy a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Monday.

Radebe was lauded for playing a critical role in many initiatives aimed at bringing peace between the belligerent factions of the ANC and IFP in Mpumalanga, near Hammarsdale, where he lived.

Speaking on behalf of Radebe’s children, Mzomuhle Radebe said: “We were led by a real man. A gentleman.

"There were three spheres of government and he also had three spheres to him. He was a father, a politician and a real man. It’s like someone has opened a gaping hole that can never be filled. He was a hero, a courageous man who feared nothing.”

KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu said: “This hero is gone and we will never find another leader like him in this generation, but he left a lasting legacy which we can learn from.

"Leaders like Bhungane come once in a lifetime. He taught us a lot. Bhungane was a kind of leader was able to bring change in places where there was little hope.”