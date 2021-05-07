POLL | Have you DMd Bill Gates?
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been flooded with DMs from South Africans trying to take their shot with the billionaire.
This after news this week that Gates and his estranged wife Melinda announced their split in a statement, saying they no longer believe they can grow together as a couple in the next phase of their lives.
The financial details of the split are not yet clear, but Gates is among the richest men in the world.
The news sent shock waves across the world, with many on social media saying they were ready to be Gates' new bae.
Real Housewives of Durban fave Phupho “Kardashian” Gumede was among those who shot Gates a DM letting him know he is interested.
Bonang also joked that she had slid in, asking her followers to pray for her.
I've DMed him....Jeff too! Send me prayers ❤ https://t.co/bRX0xPaZAQ— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 5, 2021
Social media user Zethu @MsNtfulini sent Bill a private message, offering to be his "shoulder to crayon".
“You've always been my type,” she added.
Bill Gates is getting a divorce, so slid up his DMs this morning like pic.twitter.com/uFG202jEOj— Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) May 4, 2021
Others were doing the same, or standing on the sidelines cheering.
Bill Gates is getting divorced. I am about to move into his DMs.— Daughter Of Zion 🥀 (@Xuri_) May 3, 2021
Bye guys. pic.twitter.com/CM2BARIpDY
Me in Bill Gates dm right now shooting my shot😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7CtmPT8MPa— Blissful_maniac (@taongasakala) May 5, 2021
I can imagine Bill Gates DM’s rn 😂😂💦 South Africans 🇿🇦 flooding it with insane pickup lines, I’m even considering joining the crew and ask Bill out 🤞🏾👀— Sukuna 😈🥷 (@therealmbhon1) May 6, 2021
What is currently happening in Bill Gates DMs right now pic.twitter.com/p7D3L824gO— just_que (@SinqobeniN) May 4, 2021
Every time Bill Gates logs onto Instagram to go escape from his life drama then him seeing +99 DM requests full of jokes. pic.twitter.com/umTKuMS5Jx— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) May 6, 2021
Excuse me while I slide into @BillGates DMs... 🏃🏾♀️💨— Lauren Groenewald ♕ (@RealLaurenG) May 4, 2021
Me helping my babe shoot her shot in Bill Gates DM pic.twitter.com/2WcnKukuTO— Gong zilla 🇯🇲 (@_gatumo) May 4, 2021
me justifying sliding into bill gates’ dms to friends & family pic.twitter.com/OrWyWQEDB3— Mishal (@mishalengelo) May 3, 2021