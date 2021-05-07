POLL | Have you DMd Bill Gates?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been flooded with DMs from South Africans trying to take their shot with the billionaire.

This after news this week that Gates and his estranged wife Melinda announced their split in a statement, saying they no longer believe they can grow together as a couple in the next phase of their lives.

The financial details of the split are not yet clear, but Gates is among the richest men in the world.

The news sent shock waves across the world, with many on social media saying they were ready to be Gates' new bae.