News

POLL | Have you DMd Bill Gates?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 May 2021 - 07:00
Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce this week.
Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce this week.
Image: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been flooded with DMs from South Africans trying to take their shot with the billionaire.

This after news this week that Gates and his estranged wife Melinda announced their split in a statement, saying they no longer believe they can grow together as a couple in the next phase of their lives.

The financial details of the split are not yet clear, but Gates is among the richest men in the world.

The news sent shock waves across the world, with many on social media saying they were ready to be Gates' new bae.

Real Housewives of Durban fave Phupho “Kardashian” Gumede was among those who shot Gates a DM letting him know he is interested.

Bonang also joked that she had slid in, asking her followers to pray for her.

Social media user Zethu @MsNtfulini sent Bill a private message, offering to be his "shoulder to crayon".

“You've always been my type,” she added.

Others were doing the same, or standing on the sidelines cheering.

READ MORE

From Zondo commission 'confessions' to joining Tinder: Mzansi reacts to Bill Gates divorce

"Melinda Gates you better testify ko Zondo Commission, we are waiting," wrote one tweep.
News
3 days ago

RHOD star Phupho 'Kardashian' slides into Bill Gates' DMs: ‘I’m trying to get us the vaccine, guys’

Phupho, who is Ayanda Ncwane’s brother, was watching from the sidelines and decided to try secure the bag.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Gates Foundation, $130m mansion: The wealth and philanthropy of Bill and Melinda Gates

Reactions continue pouring in after the shocking news of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce after more than two decades of marriage.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

SA celebs react to Bill and Melinda Gates' split

Mzansi's famous faces weighed in on the split.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  2. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  3. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  4. Soweto's Lindiwe Tsope the first Oprah Winfrey school alumna to obtain a PhD South Africa
  5. ‘A travesty’: Well-run parastatal has to slash staff by half to fund SAA bailout News

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X