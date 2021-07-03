'We don't want to see a confrontation': Zikalala calls for calm after six-hour meeting with Zuma

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has called for cool heads to prevail, expressing relief that the Constitutional Court decided to hear an urgent application by former president Jacob Zuma to have the order that he be jailed rescinded.

Zikalala was briefing the media at Zuma's Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon after a meeting with the former president that lasted more than six hours.

Zuma was supposed to have handed himself over for 15 months behind bars on Sunday for refusing to testify before the state capture commission of inquiry.

“We came here to pay [a] courtesy [visit] following the judgment, and secondly to discuss the approach that he [Zuma] thinks is appropriate in this situation. We did so because we appreciate that the judgment has divided society and divided the people — especially people in the province — as we have seen people around here mobilising ... saying our president must not go and comply with that judgment,” said Zikalala, who was with provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

Some Zuma supporters called them “sell-outs” during the address.