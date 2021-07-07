Register for The Radio Awards virtual winners’ announcement on July 16

The SA radio industry will celebrate its stars in the 11th edition of The Radio Awards honouring outstanding achievements in the industry, and setting a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards.

This year’s awards, hosted by Loyiso Madinga, will be presented in a digitised, streaming format allowing the radio industry and their listening audiences to join the excitement online and share their congratulations on social media.

“We congratulate all the finalists for their hard work, resilience, and dedication to the medium of radio in SA,” says Taryn Westoby, Head of Arena Events, which hosts The Radio Awards. “Now, more than ever, radio has cemented itself as an accessible, trusted source of information and entertainment, as well as a platform making people feel connected during incredibly trying times.”

The Radio Awards winners for 2021 will be announced on Friday, July 16 2021 at 3pm.

Event details:

Date: July 16 2021

Time: 3pm

Location: Online