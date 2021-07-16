Make a difference this Mandela Day with the Near Me micro-app

As we deal with each unrelenting wave of Covid-19, it is easy to feel helpless. Many of us have lost loved ones or jobs, and our homes have become our sanctuaries. We have also been reminded that the biggest effect of the pandemic by far has been food scarcity.

However, there are many ways to get involved and give back without worrying about catching the virus. That is why Vicinity Media and the Nelson Mandela Foundation have come up with an easy and convenient way for you to keep Madiba's legacy alive.

Start with those closest to you

Throughout July, the Near Me micro-app is including a Nelson Mandela icon to make giving back a breeze.

The micro-app is found on the websites of 12 publishers, including SowetanLIVE, TimesLIVE and HeraldLIVE, among others. And it’s easy: one click on the Nelson Mandela icon gives you a list of the branded drop-off points for donations closest to you.

This is how we make the #Each1Feed1 food distribution network, supported by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, go much further.

This year’s theme, "One Hand Can Feed Another", speaks true to the partnership.

What is Near Me?

Near Me is a smart micro-app that is easily integrated into any mobile website or app. It serves as a "mini search engine" for businesses located near users of the website or app.

This is achieved by using Vicinity Media’s data to target these users down to street level, with nearly 100% accuracy.

It streamlines the local search process and has other location-based features, such as one of the most accurate weather forecasts available on the mobile web.

Above all else, remember that the best "donation" you can make is to obey social distancing rules, treat essential workers with respect, and stay home.

This article was paid for by Vicinity Media.