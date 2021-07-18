Three alleged instigators of violent unrest arrested and expected in court this week

Police have confirmed that three people have been arrested for allegedly inciting recent violence, looting and riots which rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the last week.

The unrest began in KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court, but then quickly spread to Gauteng.

Speaking to the media in KZN on Saturday, police minister Bheki Cele hinted at three instigators being taken into custody, and said others were known to authorities.

In a statement, police detailed the arrests of the three, saying they were taken in on allegations of “creating and circulating inflammatory messages with the potential of inciting violence”.

“Police in the West Rand district in Gauteng arrested two suspects, one on Thursday evening, July 15, in Roodepoort and the second suspect on Friday, July 16, in Westonaria, both on allegations of creating and circulating inflammatory messages with the potential of inciting violence.