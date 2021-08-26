News

WATCH | Nando's fires up the TL with spicy 'Ekurhuleni 11' advert

26 August 2021 - 12:38
Nando's new advert has left South Africans in stitches.
Image: Nandos/ Twitter

Nando's has left many in stitches after releasing a new advert throwing shade at a “fake story” about the “Ekurhuleni 11".

At the core of the advert is the fast-food chain's new R49 prego & chips meal.

“As you can see, SA is riddled with scams and fake news, like this story that happened in a place called Ekurhuleni of a couple who announced that they are expecting 11 babies. 11 kids! That's unaffordable,” says the narrator.

The minute-long video shows the couple receiving gifts until it emerges the news is fake. The advert also pokes fun at the nation's short-lived excitement at the announcement of the births.

“It soon became apparent that there was some trickery because no-one had actually seen the babies,” says the narrator.

The advert sparked strong reaction online, with some pointing out its alleged similarities to reports of 10 babies being born to a woman in Thembisa earlier this year, dubbed the Thembisa 10".

Here are some of the reactions: 

