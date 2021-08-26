WATCH | Nando's fires up the TL with spicy 'Ekurhuleni 11' advert
Nando's has left many in stitches after releasing a new advert throwing shade at a “fake story” about the “Ekurhuleni 11".
At the core of the advert is the fast-food chain's new R49 prego & chips meal.
“As you can see, SA is riddled with scams and fake news, like this story that happened in a place called Ekurhuleni of a couple who announced that they are expecting 11 babies. 11 kids! That's unaffordable,” says the narrator.
The minute-long video shows the couple receiving gifts until it emerges the news is fake. The advert also pokes fun at the nation's short-lived excitement at the announcement of the births.
“It soon became apparent that there was some trickery because no-one had actually seen the babies,” says the narrator.
There’s fake news everywhere, heh Jessica we are live. Just get our new Prego & Chips for R49 nje, and it won’t leave you feeling Pietrayed. #Ekurhuleni11 pic.twitter.com/ONv85JKIc4— NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 26, 2021
The advert sparked strong reaction online, with some pointing out its alleged similarities to reports of 10 babies being born to a woman in Thembisa earlier this year, dubbed the Thembisa 10".
Here are some of the reactions:
Yeses Nandos niyadika( in a good way) my hat off to your team yeses😂😭 https://t.co/iBUGmS2aL9 pic.twitter.com/4afPZktIvD— Athenkosi Zwelendaba (@BabyMayamiz) August 26, 2021