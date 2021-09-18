‘The ANC will not collapse in my hands,’ vows Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday said he believes that the upcoming local government election are going to unite and consolidate the ANC and its members.

“The ANC has always been thought of as being disunited and about to collapse. It is not going to happen and certainly not going to happen in my hands. The ANC will remain united,” said Ramaphosa.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the launch of the ANC’s election campaign in Soweto, Ramaphosa said unity was emphasised during the party’s recent national executive (NEC) meeting.

“It was a wonderful NEC, dealing with a number of challenges such as the way (we dealt with) the technical and organisational problems we experienced with the registration of our candidates, and we were all at one in dealing with those problems.”

For Ramaphosa, this was “a breath of great strength that we are emerging from the negativity of the past and are now moving forward united and the election is going to unite us and consolidate us even more”.

Asked why South Africans should continue to vote for a party plagued by factional conflict, alleged corruption and maladministration, Ramaphosa said: “The ANC is a very large organisation and it has a number of members and leaders and we are able to find one another where we have difference and we have been dealing with the challenges like any party goes through.

“I think we have found and we are finding an equilibrium, or being able to forge unity and purpose, and we are going to chisel it into better shape now during the election campaign.

"It is going to enable us, as we move on, to find that it is a lot better to work together in harmony and proper coordination than to be at each other’s throats, because our people want a united ANC.”