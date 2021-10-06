Win with Uber and TimesLIVE

Uber is celebrating eight years of getting South Africans where they need to go, and five years of bringing food deliveries at the tap of a button — and they’re inviting TimesLIVE readers to join the celebrations.

Twenty lucky TimesLIVE readers will win a R200 Uber voucher and 20 others will win a R200 voucher for Uber Eats. All you need to do to take part is register on TimesLIVE before October 13 and you’ll be entered into a draw for the prizes.

Have a few errands to run? Essential goods running low? Need food? Go more places and get the things you need delivered to your doorstep with Uber and Uber Eats! What are you waiting for? Register today and win.



