News

Win with Uber and TimesLIVE

Twenty lucky new registrations will each win a R200 Uber voucher

06 October 2021 - 14:12
Uber is celebrating its eighth birthday — and you're invited.
Uber is celebrating its eighth birthday — and you're invited.
Image: Supplied

Uber is celebrating eight years of getting South Africans where they need to go, and five years of bringing food deliveries at the tap of a button — and they’re inviting TimesLIVE readers to join the celebrations.

Twenty lucky TimesLIVE readers will win a R200 Uber voucher and 20 others will win a R200 voucher for Uber Eats. All you need to do to take part is register on TimesLIVE before October 13 and you’ll be entered into a draw for the prizes.

Have a few errands to run? Essential goods running low? Need food? Go more places and get the things you need delivered to your doorstep with Uber and Uber Eats! What are you waiting for? Register today and win.

Click here to register>>

subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion South Africa
  3. What you said: Zuma’s prayer event is a political rally posing as a church ... South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. ‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed