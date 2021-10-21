EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Ngcukaitobi wrong to let rapist off the hook

Essentially a man and a woman ended up in bed together and explicitly agreed to kissing, cuddling, and oral sex, only. This is common cause. They also, furthermore, explicitly agreed that there would be no penile-vaginal penetration. The woman was clear that she didn't want their intimacy to go that far. He, in turn, was clear that he understood her desire and the limits of what they would be doing.

But a different set of events then unfolded. After kissing and cuddling and performing oral sex on her, he took off his pants and proceeded to penetrate her vaginally. She expressed pain and asked that he stop. He stopped. Briefly. And then continued again. After wrestling with her memory and feelings in the days ahead, she laid a criminal charge of rape. A magistrate's court found the man guilty of rape.

Ngcukaitobi overturned the guilty verdict because he did not think the state had proven guilt beyond the requisite criminal law standard of reasonable doubt. Furthermore, and intrinsically related to that assessment, Ngcukaitobi reminds us that so long as the man's version of events is reasonably possibly true, that version must be accepted even if it is a version that is improbable. Unless, that is, the state had succeeded in discharging its very high evidential burden of ruling out the version of the appellant as reasonably possibly true.

In this case, the appellant argued that, as he proceeded with penile-vaginal penetration, the body language of the woman led him to believe that they were still engaging in consensual sexual activity. This is the nexus reason why Ngcukaitobi overturned the guilty finding. This is how the law works and not how it should work, argues Winks in his intervention, concurring with the analytical steps that had been taken by Ngcukaitobi. Is this legal analysis, upon reflection and despite public condemnation, correct? Is it the law that let the woman down or did Ngcukaitobi AJ let her down?

It seems to me that the crux of this case is about how Ngcukaitobi assesses the man's claims about the body language of the woman when he penetrated her without her explicit consent. She had explicitly said that she did not want to be penetrated vaginally. She explicitly said that she was in pain. She explicitly asked him to stop. All of these common cause facts, when added together, render the man's inference that the woman was consenting, patently dishonest, on his own version. Even if one accepts that 'reasonably possibly true' is compatible with 'improbable', the man's own version of the facts here makes it impossible to believe that he genuinely took the woman to be consenting to penile-vaginal penetration despite her explicit wish to the contrary, despite her explicit expression of pain, despite her explicit request that he not continue. So even if we imported the idea of implied or tacit consent into our analysis in order to make sense of what we think the appellant is trying to convey to the court, the facts cited do not demonstrate this case to be an example of tacit consent.

We do not need to put the law on trial as Adv Winks effectively asks of us. We can put the law on trial and will do so shortly but we need not do so in order to make sense of justifiable outrage at this guilty verdict having been overturned by Ngcukaitobi. Even if we accept, for a brief moment, that the law is grossly patriarchal, and even if we are in love with conservative hermeneutics that eschew references to value-laden interpretations of legal texts, and only focus on the ordinary meaning of words on our statute books, this was still a miscarriage of justice in light of the man's own version of how events unfolded. That is the deep disappointment in this case, and why it constitutes the lowlight of Ngcukaitobi's otherwise phenomenal and brilliant legal career thus far.

Put differently, if Ngcukaitobi thinks the man's version of events is reasonably possibly true, I would dearly love to know what would be required for the story to be falling short of (tacit) consent. The opposite of an objective test of whether or not the woman had consented cannot be mere stipulation by a man that consent is present. I accept that we do not require, on current law, that you must take certain objective steps to establish that your subjective belief that the other party is consenting is indeed a true or reasonable belief. But this case errs by setting a precedent of defining subjective as being whatever the whimsical desire of a person at a particular point in time is. Ngcukaitobi needed to drill down into the space between the whimsical and objectivity. This is one occasion where pithy legal adjudication has turned out to be a pity.

And so I am not convinced that Grant and Winks succeed in rescuing Ngcukaitobi from searing critique. Even if one is open to — as good lawyers must be — the normative gaps between what sources of law in fact say and what they ideally should be saying, this case was handled sloppily on the facts. Ngcukaitobi did poorly even if you are not an activist lawyer.

For example, the version of the woman is not evaluated for epistemic authority on her part. Her voice is silenced in the final moments of legal adjudication. Yet a crucial earlier part of the judgment summarises her testimony as follows: “23.12 The Prosecutor asked 'so he penetrated you and then what happened?' The Complainant responded 'I was crying, trying to push him off of me and I kept saying he must stop, he is hurting me. I had like my hands on his shoulders trying to push him off. He wouldn’t stop and he just carried on shoving it in and out and kept saying sorry in my ear.'”