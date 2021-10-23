News

WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu found guilty of family murders

23 October 2021 - 09:32 By Catherine White

Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who was accused of killing her lover, sister, cousin, niece and two nephews to cash in on life and funeral policies, was on Friday found guilty of the murder of all six victims.

The finding was made by judge Ramarumo Monama in the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Katlehong, Johannesburg. His judgment came after a three-month trial which dominated national headlines.

