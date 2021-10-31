News

WATCH | TimesLIVE Dialogue on innovation in SA public transport

Gautrain Management Agency to host November 9 discussion on trends in public transport services

31 October 2021 - 15:59
Gautrain Management Agency will discuss new ideas for providing travellers with a seamless experience.
Gautrain Management Agency will discuss new ideas for providing travellers with a seamless experience.
Image: Supplied

Innovation is driving the world and, in SA, the Gautrain Management Agency is making strides in innovation.

The quality of public transport is an indicator of a society’s sophistication. Increasingly, public transport services such as buses and trains are expected to keep pace with the level of technology that users experience daily through internet-connected mobile devices. Commuters are looking for efficiency, accessibility, affordability and ways to make their journey easier. Gautrain’s innovative approach in getting from A to ORT delivers an even smoother experience for travellers.

Join TimesLIVE and the Gautrain Management Agency to discuss the latest trends in cashless payment options, smart buses, and geolocation and card technologies that give the public greater peace of mind when on the go.

You will hear from:

  • Joanne Joseph: moderator
  • William Dachs: CEO, Gautrain Management Agency; and 
  • Neil Frost: CEO, iSAHA.

Join us for the discussion:

  • Date: November 9 2021
  • Time: 9am-10am

Click here to book your seat >>

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

SA trains named among the world's most Instagrammable and luxurious

You don't have to head overseas to board two of the globe's swankiest trains.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘You were in London but claim to be a revolutionary?’ — Mboweni’s throwback ... South Africa
  2. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  3. We could have a sober Christmas, as liquor industry warns of alcohol supply ... South Africa
  4. PODCAST | Taken — kidnapping for ransom on the rise in SA South Africa
  5. Busisiwe Mkhwebane pulls out of race to be next chief justice South Africa

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...