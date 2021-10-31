WATCH | TimesLIVE Dialogue on innovation in SA public transport

Innovation is driving the world and, in SA, the Gautrain Management Agency is making strides in innovation.

The quality of public transport is an indicator of a society’s sophistication. Increasingly, public transport services such as buses and trains are expected to keep pace with the level of technology that users experience daily through internet-connected mobile devices. Commuters are looking for efficiency, accessibility, affordability and ways to make their journey easier. Gautrain’s innovative approach in getting from A to ORT delivers an even smoother experience for travellers.

Join TimesLIVE and the Gautrain Management Agency to discuss the latest trends in cashless payment options, smart buses, and geolocation and card technologies that give the public greater peace of mind when on the go.

You will hear from:

Joanne Joseph: moderator

William Dachs: CEO, Gautrain Management Agency; and

Neil Frost: CEO, iSAHA.

Join us for the discussion: