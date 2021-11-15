Gautrain on the move: watch contestants put system to the test

When Gautrain began its service between Rosebank station in Johannesburg and Hatfield station in Tshwane it revolutionised transport between Gauteng’s two major cities and also provided easy access to OR Tambo International Airport.

The Gautrain offers two distinct services: an airport service between the Sandton, Marlboro and OR Tambo stations; and a commuter service linking Johannesburg and Tshwane.

What makes the Gautrain’s offering so efficient and seamless is that its train service is fully integrated with a bus and parking service, all accessed by means of a contactless smart card, the Gautrain Swift Card.

More than that, however, all station environments, including the trains and buses, are specifically designed to provide easy access for mobility-impaired passengers.

Gautrain’s bus and midibus service provides safe, comfortable and reliable passage on numerous routes from most stations. Plans are in place for additional routes to be added in the future.

Safety and security is central to the Gautrain offering. An integrated safety and security programme incorporates all possible scenarios, risks and emergencies.

A central operations control centre monitors all train movements and acts as a communication and monitoring hub for the bus feeder system as well as key station and tunnel equipment.

Gautrain’s mobile app and website provides accurate timetables, a fare calculator and routes, all from the convenience of a mobile phone, while communications points offering passenger information and safety information are provided at every station.

For more information on detailed health and safety measures, please visit www.gautrainalerts.co.za.

A select team of 10 people will be racing on the Gautrain to investigate just how efficient and quick its service is.

When: November 19 at 8.45am

November 19 at 8.45am Where: Watch online

We will follow their progress from the studio, where there will also be an in-studio discussion, and interviews as the race progresses with live crossings to the various stations as the participants arrive and depart.

