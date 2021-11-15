Watch race contestants use Gautrain services to reach final destination

The speed and efficiency of the Gautrain schedule will be on show when 10 teams of two race each other to a final destination on November 19.

During lockdown we were all itching to go to the places many of us would have used the Gautrain to get to. Now these teams will remind us just how amazing it is to travel on these beautiful trains once again.

Starting from the Midrand station, the 10 teams will follow clues leading them to various locations around Gauteng. The team reaching the final destination first will be the winner.

Viewers will have the opportunity to watch the race live, take part and win amazing prizes!

When: November 19 at 8.45am

Where: Watch online

TimesLIVE will follow the teams' progress from the studio, and keep viewers enticed and engaged with live crossings to the various stations as the participants arrive and depart.

When Gautrain began its service between Rosebank station in Johannesburg and Hatfield station in Tshwane it revolutionised transport between Gauteng’s two major cities and also provided easy access to OR Tambo International Airport.

The Gautrain offers two distinct services: an airport service between the Sandton, Marlboro and OR Tambo stations; and a commuter service linking Johannesburg and Tshwane.

What makes the Gautrain’s offering so efficient and seamless is that its train service is fully integrated with a bus and parking service, all accessed by means of a contactless smart card, the Gautrain Swift Card.