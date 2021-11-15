Watch race contestants use Gautrain services to reach final destination
Join us on November 19 when 10 teams will experience the Gautrain network's efficiency as they race to the finish
The speed and efficiency of the Gautrain schedule will be on show when 10 teams of two race each other to a final destination on November 19.
During lockdown we were all itching to go to the places many of us would have used the Gautrain to get to. Now these teams will remind us just how amazing it is to travel on these beautiful trains once again.
Starting from the Midrand station, the 10 teams will follow clues leading them to various locations around Gauteng. The team reaching the final destination first will be the winner.
Win prizes
Viewers will have the opportunity to watch the race live, take part and win amazing prizes!
- When: November 19 at 8.45am
- Where: Watch online
TimesLIVE will follow the teams' progress from the studio, and keep viewers enticed and engaged with live crossings to the various stations as the participants arrive and depart.
Stand a chance of winning a R1,000 Takealot voucher, Gautrain hamper and a R1,000 Gautrain Card by registering below:
When Gautrain began its service between Rosebank station in Johannesburg and Hatfield station in Tshwane it revolutionised transport between Gauteng’s two major cities and also provided easy access to OR Tambo International Airport.
The Gautrain offers two distinct services: an airport service between the Sandton, Marlboro and OR Tambo stations; and a commuter service linking Johannesburg and Tshwane.
What makes the Gautrain’s offering so efficient and seamless is that its train service is fully integrated with a bus and parking service, all accessed by means of a contactless smart card, the Gautrain Swift Card.
All station environmentsare specifically designed to provide easy access for mobility-impaired passengers
More than that, however, all station environments, including the trains and buses, are specifically designed to provide easy access for mobility-impaired passengers.
Gautrain’s bus and midibus service provides safe, comfortable and reliable passage on numerous routes from most stations. Plans are in place for additional routes to be added in the future.
Safety and security is central to the Gautrain offering. An integrated safety and security programme incorporates all possible scenarios, risks and emergencies.
A central operations control centre monitors all train movements and acts as a communication and monitoring hub for the bus feeder system as well as key station and tunnel equipment.
Gautrain’s mobile app and website provides accurate timetables, a fare calculator and routes, all from the convenience of a mobile phone, while communications points offering passenger information and safety information are provided at every station.
For more information on detailed health and safety measures, please visit www.gautrainalerts.co.za.