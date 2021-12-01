FREE TO READ | Real change is being driven by collaboration
CSI magazine highlights how dignity is being restored through the efforts of public and private sector organisations working together
01 December 2021 - 15:57
In this issue of our CSI magazine, we share that despite all the challenges we face, our nation has seen communities band together to rebuild and restore the dignity lost through the hardships that our most vulnerable communities have to endure.
We highlight collaborative interventions and ask our experts to share why and how giving back is critical to ensuring our country survives the current challenges of poverty, inadequate access to basic health and welfare services and rights, the disruptions to our education system, and more.