FREE TO READ | Real change is being driven by collaboration

CSI magazine highlights how dignity is being restored through the efforts of public and private sector organisations working together

01 December 2021 - 15:57
Real change is being effected by public and private sector collaboration.
Image: 123RF/Anton Samsonov/Sunday Times

In this issue of our CSI magazine, we share that despite all the challenges we face, our nation has seen communities band together to rebuild and restore the dignity lost through the hardships that our most vulnerable communities have to endure.

We highlight collaborative interventions and ask our experts to share why and how giving back is critical to ensuring our country survives the current challenges of poverty, inadequate access to basic health and welfare services and rights, the disruptions to our education system, and more.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

