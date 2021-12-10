Gautrain innovations keep customers anchored in 21st century

The quality of public transportation is a key indicator of a society’s sophistication. Increasingly, public transport services like buses and trains are expected to keep pace with the level of technology that users experience daily through internet-connected mobile devices. Commuters are looking for efficiency, accessibility, affordability and ways to make their journey easier. Gautrain’s innovative approach in getting from A to ORT delivers an even smoother experience for travellers.

A recent TimesLIVE event, in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency, put the spotlight on the latest trends in cashless payment options, smart buses, and geolocation and card technologies that give the public greater peace of mind when on the go.

The Gautrain, which came into existence 10 years ago, was established to help alleviate Gauteng’s traffic congestion and provide efficient transport. Since then, it has set a new standard for public transport in the province.

The service has been focused on continued innovations to make its services more convenient, efficient and accessible, said Nyiko Nkuna, senior manager of intelligent transport solutions at the Gautrain Management Agency. Nkuna has been tasked with ensuring the Gautrain remains firmly entrenched in the 21st century.

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns affected the Gautrain and forced the Gautrain Management Agency to reconsider its business model to ensure it operated efficiently and optimally.