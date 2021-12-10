Gautrain innovations keep customers anchored in 21st century
Technology offerings continually set new standards for ease of use
The quality of public transportation is a key indicator of a society’s sophistication. Increasingly, public transport services like buses and trains are expected to keep pace with the level of technology that users experience daily through internet-connected mobile devices. Commuters are looking for efficiency, accessibility, affordability and ways to make their journey easier. Gautrain’s innovative approach in getting from A to ORT delivers an even smoother experience for travellers.
A recent TimesLIVE event, in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency, put the spotlight on the latest trends in cashless payment options, smart buses, and geolocation and card technologies that give the public greater peace of mind when on the go.
The Gautrain, which came into existence 10 years ago, was established to help alleviate Gauteng’s traffic congestion and provide efficient transport. Since then, it has set a new standard for public transport in the province.
The service has been focused on continued innovations to make its services more convenient, efficient and accessible, said Nyiko Nkuna, senior manager of intelligent transport solutions at the Gautrain Management Agency. Nkuna has been tasked with ensuring the Gautrain remains firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns affected the Gautrain and forced the Gautrain Management Agency to reconsider its business model to ensure it operated efficiently and optimally.
The Gautrain experience is streaks ahead of the New York subway experienceAspasia Karras, Sunday TImes lifestyle publisher
The agency's recent innovations include letting commuters use tap or contactless Mastercard or Visa cards — or wearable devices – to pay for Gautrain services including bus, train or parking services. It is also planning to offer WiFi on its trains and buses, and at Gautrain stations.
“We are working closely with the national department of transport to ensure Gautrain’s services are easier to access,” said Nkuna. “The use of contactless bank cards are a first step in ensuring a single ticket system.”
Aspasia Karras, lifestyle publisher at the Sunday Times, said one of the biggest benefits of travelling on the Gautrain was its consistently excellent service. “The Gautrain experience is streaks ahead of the New York subway experience. In fact, it’s more in line with sophisticated Asian transport systems,” she said.
The Gautrain has been a phenomenally successful project, encouraging economic development and economic growth, said Neil Frost, CEO of management and business solutions company iSAHA. Expanding the Gautrain network makes sense economically.
He added that the introduction of tap-card and wearable devices to pay for Gautrain services removed the need for customers to queue to pay for these services. Such innovation placed the Gautrain among the top international transport service providers.
This article was paid for by the Gautrain Management Agency.