Durban beaches filled to the brim on New Year's day

01 January 2022 - 18:59 By Sandile Ndlovu
A woman puts on a lipstick while enjoying the sun at the uShaka Marine beach in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Durban beaches recorded their largest crowds since the swimming restrictions were lifted in June 2021 following the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Unlike the past two years, many celebrated the new year with a splash.

Durban's uShaka Marine beach was a hive of activity as pleasure seekers flocked to the beach on New Years Day.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Even though there were a lot of people, there were more large empty spaces, including swimming pools, compared to the years dating back from 2019.

Durban beaches displayed a spirit of fun in with people across racial groups and ages enjoying the good weather.

Holiday makers enjoying themselves at South beach in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

There was a large police presence at many beaches, with law enforcement agencies directing traffic.

With thousands of holiday makers having descended down the shores of Durban beaches, police minister Bheki Cele was expected to have a walkabout from uShaka Marine to North beach on Saturday afternoon.

