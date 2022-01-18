Driver behaviour in spotlight as festive season road deaths climb

“The back-to-back extended long weekends that characterised the 2021 festive period posed a big challenge to road safety and the rainy weather proved to be a complicating factor. According to the SA Weather Service, heavy rains measuring between 100mm and 200mm fell in many provinces during December. In some provinces, torrential rainfalls measuring between 200mm and 500mm were experienced resulting in damage to infrastructure including roads and bridges.

“While we note this objective reality, we must equally accept that in a significant number of instances the competence of our drivers leaves much to be desired.”

Mbalula said an overwhelming majority of fatal crashes were because of a single vehicle overturning and head-on collisions, adding improving driver competence was an issue his department would consider for future road safety campaigns.

Road fatalities increased in seven provinces.

The Northern Cape recorded the highest increase of 97%, with fatalities increasing from 33 in the previous period to 65. The Western Cape showed a 55.6% increase in fatalities, from 133 to 207.

North West recorded a 25.3% increase, from 95 fatalities in the previous period to 119. Mpumalanga recorded an increase of 24.3% — from 152 to 189. Limpopo recorded a 16.5% increase from 194 to 226 fatalities.

Gauteng recorded a 15.5% increase — from 238 to 275 — while the Free State recorded an increase of 7.2%, moving from 111 to 119 fatalities.

The Eastern Cape recorded the largest decline in fatalities with a reduction of 7.9% or 210 fatalities compared to the same period last year, when it had 228 fatalities. KwaZulu-Natal recorded a significant 6.5% decline. The province recorded 275 fatalities compared with 294 in the same period last year.

Passenger fatalities constituted 38% in the current period compared to the previous 32%.

Driver fatalities increased from 27% in the previous period to 28% in this period, while cyclist fatalities increased from 1% to 3%.

Mbalula said data showed many vehicles involved in fatal crashes had many occupants and most crashes occurred between 5pm and 7pm, particularly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.