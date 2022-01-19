So you’ve passed matric. What comes next?

2. What to study – part two

What does your IEB or National Senior Certificate show? Did you pass certain subjects with a stronger grade than others? Are you stronger in maths than in languages?

These questions can give you helpful clues, but they do not define your chances of success in higher education. School leavers often excel at subjects at university that they didn't enjoy at school, because they will grow more mature and understand that fruitful career opportunities are waiting upon graduation.

Also check out Stadio's wide-ranging course lists for useful additional inspiration.

3. How to study

With national Covid protocols and lockdown measures in place, choosing how you want to study is important for your transition from secondary school to higher education. At Stadio, you can choose two ways of studying: distance learning and contact learning.

Distance learning offers you flexibility, affordability and convenience. Classes are online and allow you the opportunity to work simultaneously if you choose to do so.

Contact learning allows for face-to-face interaction (with masks, of course), campus life and a chance to meet friends and a network of collaborators on campus with some online activities too.

Both ways of learning provide you with lecturers who work closely with professionals in their industries, so that you are exposed to real-world context. Some qualifications at Stadio offer experiential learning, which is a module dedicated to immersion into the world of work.

4. Where to study

If you choose distance learning, you can be anywhere in the country. All you need is Wi-Fi or data, a computer and a comfortable chair!

If you choose to study via contact learning, Stadio has seven campuses nationwide. Its campuses have been deep-cleaned and offer lecture rooms with state-of-the-art equipment. Make sure to wear your mask, sanitise and be aware of all the safety protocols that are in place.

Where you choose to study can also affect your travel costs or your need for accommodation, so keep that in mind.

Stadio has a straightforward online admissions process without application fees, and places are available right up until a course starts.

5. Why study?

You need to find your why! Creating a vision board with your dream careers, the logos of companies you'd like to work for, and keywords of what you want to achieve during your studies and after you graduate can help you maintain focus throughout your years at university, even when times get tough.

Remind yourself why you are empowering yourself, your family and, in turn, the nation. Get in touch with people who work in the field that you are interested in, and ask them about their jobs and experiences.

Whether you are studying for a one-year higher certificate, a three-year diploma or a four-year degree, coming straight out of high school already gives you a solid foundation of good study habits and routines. Now it's up to you to make a success of it.

To speak to a Stadio student adviser, call 087 158 5000 or e-mail hello@stadio.ac.za.