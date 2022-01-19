So you’ve passed matric. What comes next?
Here are some important things to keep in mind if you're planning to keep studying after leaving school
The 2021 matric results will be released this month, but many matriculants still don't know what they want to study after school. For 12 years you've been running a marathon, and making the move to a university will bring its own challenges.
Here are some helpful thoughts to guide you, courtesy of Stadio Higher Education:
1. What to study – part one
What are you naturally drawn to? Do you have an innate passion for justice or an interest in societal change? Do you lean towards the arts, design and fashion? Perhaps you are a natural nurturer and are drawn to teaching.
Being aware of what you're naturally attracted to can add a piece to the puzzle that is your study and career choice. Get out a pen and paper, or your notes app, and start jotting down a list. Don't be alarmed if there is more than one option: people are multidimensional, so focus on what holds the strongest appeal for you.
Stadio Higher Education offers five faculties with more than 50 accredited qualifications: the faculty of arts and design; the faculty of commerce, administration and management; the faculty of education; the faculty of law; and the faculty of science and technologies.
2. What to study – part two
What does your IEB or National Senior Certificate show? Did you pass certain subjects with a stronger grade than others? Are you stronger in maths than in languages?
These questions can give you helpful clues, but they do not define your chances of success in higher education. School leavers often excel at subjects at university that they didn't enjoy at school, because they will grow more mature and understand that fruitful career opportunities are waiting upon graduation.
Also check out Stadio's wide-ranging course lists for useful additional inspiration.
3. How to study
With national Covid protocols and lockdown measures in place, choosing how you want to study is important for your transition from secondary school to higher education. At Stadio, you can choose two ways of studying: distance learning and contact learning.
Distance learning offers you flexibility, affordability and convenience. Classes are online and allow you the opportunity to work simultaneously if you choose to do so.
Contact learning allows for face-to-face interaction (with masks, of course), campus life and a chance to meet friends and a network of collaborators on campus with some online activities too.
Both ways of learning provide you with lecturers who work closely with professionals in their industries, so that you are exposed to real-world context. Some qualifications at Stadio offer experiential learning, which is a module dedicated to immersion into the world of work.
4. Where to study
If you choose distance learning, you can be anywhere in the country. All you need is Wi-Fi or data, a computer and a comfortable chair!
If you choose to study via contact learning, Stadio has seven campuses nationwide. Its campuses have been deep-cleaned and offer lecture rooms with state-of-the-art equipment. Make sure to wear your mask, sanitise and be aware of all the safety protocols that are in place.
Where you choose to study can also affect your travel costs or your need for accommodation, so keep that in mind.
Stadio has a straightforward online admissions process without application fees, and places are available right up until a course starts.
5. Why study?
You need to find your why! Creating a vision board with your dream careers, the logos of companies you'd like to work for, and keywords of what you want to achieve during your studies and after you graduate can help you maintain focus throughout your years at university, even when times get tough.
Remind yourself why you are empowering yourself, your family and, in turn, the nation. Get in touch with people who work in the field that you are interested in, and ask them about their jobs and experiences.
Whether you are studying for a one-year higher certificate, a three-year diploma or a four-year degree, coming straight out of high school already gives you a solid foundation of good study habits and routines. Now it's up to you to make a success of it.
To speak to a Stadio student adviser, call 087 158 5000 or e-mail hello@stadio.ac.za.
How to apply and register to start your studies in 2022
Making the move from high school to a higher education institution is already challenging, but starting 2022 without somewhere to study can feel altogether overwhelming! Just pause and breathe: you can still secure your space now.
Here are four tips to help you apply and register with ease:
- First map out the career paths in which you’re most interested. This will help you find an institution with the right courses for you. Stadio offers more than 50 qualifications available on its campuses nationwide.
- Visit a Stadio campus close to you – they all comply fully with Covid-19 measures. The student recruitment advisors will help you apply and register by guiding you through the process and giving you all the assistance you need.
- Remember to take your documents with you. You will need your ID and your statement of results. Stadio applications are free – and you can review all the fees online.
- Bombard your Stadio student advisor with questions. Make sure you know when classes will start, when your orientation date is, and what you will need when you start your studies.
Click here to see the qualifications offered at Stadio Higher Education campuses >>
