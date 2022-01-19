You passed matric but you can’t get into a university. What now?

There are several ways for you to ensure you enter the workplace as a graduate.

If you have not obtained a bachelor degree pass, you can still complete a higher certificate with a registered private higher education institution – and that gives you access to further tertiary options, including degreed courses.

Degrees from private higher education institutions registered with the department of higher education and training are equal in status to those offered by public universities.

These universities and institutions follow the same quality checks and registration processes, so all the degrees they offer are recognised by the SA Qualifications Authority.

“Many people erroneously believe you can only pursue a degree and postgraduate studies up to doctoral level at a university. This is not correct,” says Stadio Higher Education chief academic officer Divya Singh.

“Now more than ever, learners and fee payers need to understand there are other options available that offer equal quality, and at a cost comparable with the fees charged by the public university sector – notwithstanding that no government subsidy accrues to private higher education institutions.”

Many private higher education institutions offer both contact and distance learning via state-of-the-art online systems – an important consideration when the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many prospective students to opt for institutions whose online learning won’t be interrupted by further lockdowns.