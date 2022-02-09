WIN A BURSARY | Not sure what to study? Find your path to success with Career Compass

Making a decision about a career which could determine how you spend the rest of your life can be very difficult, especially in these uncertain times.

Recent research shows students are not confident about their career choices.

As schools have scrambled to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic, career counselling has been a casualty. With limited resources, schools' time and effort is focused on the academic material for exams — they don’t have the luxury of spending time advising on careers.

It is in this environment that learners have to make a choice and finalise applications for a tertiary education.

It can also happen during your first year at tertiary level, with its added study workload, that you are overwhelmed and you may land up questioning whether the effort required matches your passion for the path you have selected.

Research indicates that 73% of matric students believe they are still in need of comprehensive career guidance, while 4% believe there are many career opportunities they do not even know of. Sadly, only 21% believe they have the resources within their area to guide them towards their ideal career.

It is clear learners need more clarity and guidance — that's why Boston City Campus, a leading private higher education institution, has developed Career Compass, a free online career guidance assessment tool.

Says Boston City Campus adviser Nonhlanhla Dube: “A decision on careers is a life-changing decision and we have to keep in mind it involves a commitment to fees too, so we believe that we need to try and assist in the matching the most appropriate skills and interests to studies. The Career Compass assessment is offered at no obligation or cost to any learner as part of our corporate social responsibility to education.”

The assessment itself is a hi-tech and brief career insight evaluation that will help guide you towards your ideal study programme by asking pertinent questions such as:

Do you want to work regular office hours or extended hours?

Work with numbers?

Work with people?

Work alone?

Work as a member of a team?

Are you creative? Do you wish to enter the working world as a technician, web designer, programmer or administrator?

And when this aptitude assessment is complete, what do you get? Results are available immediately, produced in a graph that ranks your results from the most suited career options to the least, based on your interests.

Nonhlanhla adds, “of course, we do believe that a personal chat is excellent for clarification, so learners may elect to send their career profile to their closest branch and request a call back, simply by registering on the system. This is also cost and obligation free”.