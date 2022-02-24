Ninth suspect arrested in connection with Rosettenville police shoot-out

Gauteng police have arrested a ninth suspect in connection with a shoot-out with law-enforcement agencies after a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said.

Eight suspects died during the incident and 10 were arrested. Of those arrested, five are Zimbabweans, one is from Botswana and four are South Africans.

“The latest suspect [arrested in Thembisa] is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter,” said Mazibuko on her official Twitter account.