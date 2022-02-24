News

Ninth suspect arrested in connection with Rosettenville police shoot-out

24 February 2022 - 06:24
The wall around a house in Friars Hill Road in Rosettenville which suspected CIT robbers were using as a hideout. Bullet holes and pink markers on the pavement are all that remain after a fierce gun battle between the robbers and police on Monday.
The wall around a house in Friars Hill Road in Rosettenville which suspected CIT robbers were using as a hideout. Bullet holes and pink markers on the pavement are all that remain after a fierce gun battle between the robbers and police on Monday.
Image: Alex Patrick

Gauteng police have arrested a ninth suspect in connection with a shoot-out with law-enforcement agencies after a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said.

Eight suspects died during the incident and 10 were arrested. Of those arrested, five are Zimbabweans, one is from Botswana and four are South Africans.

“The latest suspect [arrested in Thembisa] is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter,” said Mazibuko on her official Twitter account.

The man was found in possession of four rifles, ammunition, police and G4S vests, an R4 and two R5s, the MEC said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE :

As the gunfire fades in Rosettenville, residents speak out after fatal battle

“The only thing left in me is fear. I told my son that day that life is short,” said a witness to the shootout.
News
22 hours ago

Tributes and calls for justice as SA reels from Rosettenville shoot-out

"Our country will be safe if our intelligence can always be this active," said one user.
News
1 day ago

Cop dies after dramatic shoot-out with Rosettenville CIT heist suspects

A policeman was killed in a confrontation with suspected robbers in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, on Monday, as cops foiled a cash-in-transit heist, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  2. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  3. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  4. ‘I crushed his head with a rock’: Tshwane ‘serial killer’ had no mercy after ... South Africa
  5. Cop dies after dramatic shoot-out with Rosettenville CIT heist suspects South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...