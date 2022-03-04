News

WATCH | How business can be the solution in the green economy

Join the TimesLive Dialogues and Gautrain Management Agency, on March 8 at 10am, for a discussion on the importance of environmental sustainability in business

04 March 2022 - 12:55
Businesses need to consider their role in mitigating the effects of climate change on the environment, society and the economy.
Image: 123RF/ELNUR

Sustainability of our planet and its natural resources has come under the spotlight for the past number of years as the detrimental effects of global warming and climate change become evident. Droughts, floods and wildfires are all a manifestation of society, with a carbon footprint that is too large for the planet to bear.

We also need to ask whether there is a causal relationship between increasing environmental pressure and outbreaks of pandemic diseases like Covid-19.

With this in mind, what responsibility do business and industry bear in mitigating the effects of climate change on the environment, society and the economy?

Join the TimesLive Dialogues and the Gautrain Management Agency as they examine the importance of contributing to the green economy, and how the Gautrain is doing its part to become carbon neutral.

In this discussion, moderated by Joanne Joseph, the panellists include:

  • William Dachs, Gautrain Management Agency CEO; and 
  • Karin Du Chenne, chief growth officer Africa & Middle East, Kantar.

WATCH THE DISCUSSION:

  • Date: March 8 2022
  • Time: 10.00am-11.00am

To join this event online, register here >>

