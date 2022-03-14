WEBINAR | Is Africa ready to harness tech to rev up public transport?
Covid-19 made a considerable impact on the local public transport sector which, during lockdown, turned to technology to prepare for a post-pandemic future. The recovery of the industry has been aided by technological innovations — and the Gautrain has led from the front.
But is Africa really ready for the digitisation of the public transport sector? What is smart, data-centric mobility? And how can technology be applied more broadly to enable the transport sector and the passengers it serves?
These questions will be explored in the third of a series of four TimesLIVE Dialogues, in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency, on March 22.
Hosted by well-known media personality Joanne Joseph, this event will feature insights from experts such as Tshepo Kgobe, COO of the Gautrain Management Agency.
Event details:
- Date: March 22 2022
- Time: 10am-11am
- Venue: Online