Coca-Cola Beverages SA goes off-grid to tackle the country's water crisis

World Water Day, celebrated on March 22, is an important reminder that SA is one of the most water-scarce countries around the globe and is prone to droughts.

More than 3-million households lack access to clean running water. The crisis is growing and there is a need for proactive and effective solutions.

One such solution is Coca-Cola Beverages SA’s (CCBSA) Coke Ville project, which provides solar-powered groundwater harvesting and treatment systems to indigent communities experiencing water insecurity.

Launched in 2020, the project has expanded to nine sites in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. To date, it has generated more than 150-million litres of water to the benefit of more than 15,000 households.

A further 12 systems are planned for 2022. This is particularly fitting given the theme of this year's World Water Day is “Groundwater — making the invisible, visible”.