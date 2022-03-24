WEBINAR | Socioeconomic development: taking communities on the journey

Socioeconomic development lies at the core of the Gautrain Management Agency, which runs social investment programmes that are delivering real change in the communities the Gautrain services.

During a TimesLIVE Dialogue on March 29, host Joanne Joseph, a well-known media personality, and Gautrain Management Agency CEO William Dachs will discuss the meaningful contribution being made towards social upliftment, ensuring that everyone stands to gain on the journey with the Gautrain.