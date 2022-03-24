×

WEBINAR | Socioeconomic development: taking communities on the journey

Register now for a TimesLIVE Dialogue, in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency, on March 29 at 10am

24 March 2022 - 11:27
Thanks to the Gautrain Management Agency's social investment programmes everyone stands to gain on the journey with the Gautrain.
Image: Supplied

Socioeconomic development lies at the core of the Gautrain Management Agency, which runs social investment programmes that are delivering real change in the communities the Gautrain services.

During a TimesLIVE Dialogue on March 29, host Joanne Joseph, a well-known media personality, and Gautrain Management Agency CEO William Dachs will discuss the meaningful contribution being made towards social upliftment, ensuring that everyone stands to gain on the journey with the Gautrain.

Event details:

  • Date: March 29 2022
  • Time: 10am-11am
  • Venue: Online 

Click here to register for this online event.

