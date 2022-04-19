WATCH | Gautrain at the forefront of contributing to the green economy

The sustainability of our planet and its natural resources has come under the spotlight for a number of years as the detrimental impacts of global warming and climate change become evident. Droughts, floods and wildfires are all a manifestation of a society with a carbon footprint that is too large for the planet to bear.

This brings up certain questions. Is there a causal relationship between increasing environmental pressure and the outbreak of pandemic diseases, such as Covid-19? Does business and industry have a responsibility to mitigate the effects of climate change on the environment, society and the economy?

A recent TimesLIVE dialogue, in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency, focused on the importance of contributing to the green economy and what the Gautrain is doing to become carbon neutral.

Travelling by train is more environmentally friendly than commuting by car as a train consumes less energy, emits lower greenhouse gases, and carries far more passengers than a single car is able to carry.

The Gautrain was established with the aim of improving public transport in the province, and, among other things, alleviating traffic congestion, especially its impact on air quality due to vehicle emissions.