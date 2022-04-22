WATCH | Gautrain leads the way in preparing SA for green technology use

As Africa prepares to fully enter the digital age, smart mobility will become vital, with hyperconnectivity and digitalisation a central part of the process. Businesses will become more efficient, new skills will be required for new jobs and economies will grow.

In SA, green technology is a priority for business and government. Is the country ready for this transformation? A recent TimesLIVE Dialogue, in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), focused on this issue. The discussion posed the question of whether digitalising transport systems with green technologies will help address the challenge of poverty and unemployment in Gauteng.

GMA COO Tshepo Kgobe said smart technology is an “efficient and effective mobility system, using appropriate technology”, which needs to be set up correctly.

The GMA is committed to going green and remaining eco-friendly. New buses will be bought only if their engines can be converted to an electric or hybrid system in the future. Single ticketing, which previously accounted for 4-million plastic cards, is being replaced with account-based ticketing. Kgobe conceded, however, that a balance must be found for the unbanked.

Collaboration between the private and public sectors is required if transport is to become a catalyst for economic development. The Gauteng provincial government’s long-term aim is to restructure urban landscapes using the transport system to connect densified cores efficiently. The proposed Gauteng rapid rail network extensions are intended to connect these cores to special economic zones situated on the urban edge.