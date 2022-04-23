eThekwini official shot dead at water tanker filling point

An on-duty eThekwini municipality official was shot dead at a water tanker filling point in Ottawa on Saturday.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at this stage the motive for the killing is unknown.

“We are in the grip of a disaster and this murder is something we do not need. We condemn it and we hope the police will move with speed and arrest those responsible," he said.

“This employee was entrusted with a critical responsibility of controlling our water tankers. We urge anyone who may have information with regard to this unfortunate incident to work with the police.”