KwaZulu-Natal authorities race to restore water and power
Department of public works is identifying suitable land to resettle affected households, with the focus on building to mitigate climate change
Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are scrambling to restore water and power supplies as the province rolls up its sleeves and rebuilds after the devastating floods.
As residents prepared to bury relatives lost in the floods, businesses in the province’s economic hub, Durban, were also counting the costs of damages. On Friday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told the business community that his municipality is one of the hardest-hit districts, with all 111 wards affected.
He said the floods had claimed the lives of more than 400 residents and businesses had not been spared. Kaunda said the municipality was working around the clock to restore roads, water and electricity. He said the floods had washed away a significant chunk of eThekwini’s GDP.
“The economic impact of the floods is severe with industries having to cease operations. Preliminary estimates indicate that the loss to the eThekwini Gross Domestic Product since 14 April 2022 is R737 million, excluding the replacement value of damaged or destroyed properties. The latter is expected to run into billions of rand,” he said.
He said more than 1 000 businesses within eThekwini’s floodplain have been impacted. “Of these, 38% are businesses within the manufacturing sector, 32%in wholesale and retail trade and a further 11% are in the government sector,” said Kaunda.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the priority was to open major roads to allow access to repair water and electricity infrastructure.
Progress had been made in accessing the Durban container terminal and Island View precincts after the city relaxed its bylaws to provide alternative routes, he said.
“The priority was on the movement of fuel supplies and essential goods, such as food and pharmaceuticals,” said Kaunda.
“While there are still challenges related to water supply, there have been improvements in some areas. Durban South ... and North remain two of the most impacted areas.
“Water challenges in these two regions are due to extensive infrastructure damage which requires a full upgrade. This could take a few months. As an interim measure, the city is procuring a package plant that will purify raw water from the source and utilise Hazelmere Dam as an alternative supply. In this, the city is working with Umgeni Water,” he added.
“Cleaning of substations and electrical repairs are well under way. Further testing and inspection still need to be done before being switched on. The Bayhead substation has been cleaned and is awaiting testing before being switched on.”
Public works minister Patricia de Lille said her department is leading the disaster intervention alongside human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and KwaZulu-Natal human settlements MEC Jomo Sibiya.
She said the department of defence, the police and municipalities had provided architects, civil engineers, electrical engineers, project managers and structural engineers.
“Internal departmental resources will focus on the 49 government-owned buildings that have been damaged for them to be made fit for purpose and usable by client departments in the shortest possible time,” said De Lille.
“The department is identifying suitable land parcels to be used for the resettlement of households that have been left homeless and focus will be, among other things, on alternative building solutions to mitigate climate change and provide safe living spaces.”
De Lille said she was in discussion with Kubayi and Sibiya about making available parcels of land for the resettlement of communities.
She said the air force base at Prospecton had been severely damaged, with helicopters grounded and the kitchen and hanger flooded and non-operational.
1,000: The estimated number businesses within eThekwini’s floodplain that have been impactedMayor Mxolisi Kaunda
De Lille said her department was also assessing damage to 29 bridges.
“The supplier of bridge components is already in place. Localisation with the supply of construction material will be emphasised,” said De Lille.
Sipho Hlomuka, MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, said the building of temporary housing for flood victims had begun.
“The flood-hit municipalities have made great progress to restore the supply of water and electricity in affected communities. The eThekwini Metro, which is one of the most affected areas, has managed to restore on average almost 60% of the water supply in affected areas. The Ugu District municipality has also made great progress in repairing infrastructure damaged by the floods,” Hlomuka said.
The Gift of the Givers collected bottled water for KwaZulu-Natal flood victims, hospitals, clinics, and schools, from generous Capetonians at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday.
“The torrential rain washed away pipes and damaged the filtration facility which has in essence stopped the delivery of water into the city’s [Durban’s] reticulation system. Water challenges exist in many areas along the coast,” the organisation’s Imtiaz Sooliman said.
“Municipal tankers are trying their utmost to get water to communities while many private individuals have opened their boreholes to all unconditionally. Truckloads of bottled water are an essential, alternative source of clean drinking water.”
