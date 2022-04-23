KwaZulu-Natal authorities race to restore water and power

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the priority was to open major roads to allow access to repair water and electricity infrastructure.

Progress had been made in accessing the Durban container terminal and Island View precincts after the city relaxed its bylaws to provide alternative routes, he said.

“The priority was on the movement of fuel supplies and essential goods, such as food and pharmaceuticals,” said Kaunda.

“While there are still challenges related to water supply, there have been improvements in some areas. Durban South ... and North remain two of the most impacted areas.

“Water challenges in these two regions are due to extensive infrastructure damage which requires a full upgrade. This could take a few months. As an interim measure, the city is procuring a package plant that will purify raw water from the source and utilise Hazelmere Dam as an alternative supply. In this, the city is working with Umgeni Water,” he added.