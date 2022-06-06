×

News

WATCH | Woman rescued after vehicle lands in hole on flood-damaged KZN road

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
06 June 2022 - 14:15
A hired vehicle driven by a woman who was not familiar with the food-damaged R102 landed on its side in a hole in the road on Friday.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied

The flood-damaged R102 in Compensation, between Tongaat and Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal, has claimed another vehicle.

During this third incident, a hired vehicle driven by a woman who was not familiar with the area, landed on its side in the hole in the road on Friday.

Technicians who were working on installing fibre in the area helped the woman out of the vehicle.

At the end of April, a police van nosedived into the same hole when concrete barriers  to warn motorists the road had caved in were “maliciously removed”.

On Monday DA councillor Yogis Govender told TimesLIVE when the party had engaged with the provincial transport department on multiple issues relating to road repairs over the years, the department did not show a sense of urgency to repair roads and bridges.

He said the DA had expected the department to be more responsive after the floods.

“What we have seen from the department and the MEC is utterly disappointing. They have failed to make safe and monitor these main arterial routes, especially in Tongaat, despite bringing it to their attention many times. Vehicles have been plunging into these life-threatening road defects.

“Two months later and they have done nothing except note the complaints. With past  experience, even fatalities do not spur this unit into any action,” Govender said.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department did not respond to a request for comment.

TimesLIVE

