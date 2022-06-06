WATCH | Woman rescued after vehicle lands in hole on flood-damaged KZN road

At the end of April, a police van nosedived into the same hole when concrete barriers to warn motorists the road had caved in were “maliciously removed”.

On Monday DA councillor Yogis Govender told TimesLIVE when the party had engaged with the provincial transport department on multiple issues relating to road repairs over the years, the department did not show a sense of urgency to repair roads and bridges.

He said the DA had expected the department to be more responsive after the floods.

“What we have seen from the department and the MEC is utterly disappointing. They have failed to make safe and monitor these main arterial routes, especially in Tongaat, despite bringing it to their attention many times. Vehicles have been plunging into these life-threatening road defects.

“Two months later and they have done nothing except note the complaints. With past experience, even fatalities do not spur this unit into any action,” Govender said.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department did not respond to a request for comment.

