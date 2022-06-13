FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Freight, Logistics & Warehousing magazine

In this issue of Freight, Logistics & Warehousing, we look at how road freight companies are dealing with the growing challenges facing this sector, and how Transnet Rail Freight can address and recover from burgeoning vandalism and theft.

In the wake of 2021's ransomware attack on the Port of Durban, we look at how logistics providers are building cybersecurity resilience, before taking examining a the state of SA’s ports and what’s being done to stop the bleed of business to other African ports.

On the technology front, we profile some exciting advances in automated warehousing, along with the role of yard management software in making this essential logistics space more efficient.

We also touch on omnichannel shipping, developments in reverse logistics and how to get more women into the transport sector.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):