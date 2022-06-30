WATCH LIVE | The inaugural Kenneth Kaunda memorial lecture by Thabo Mbeki
Former president Thabo Mbeki is delivering an inaugural lecture on late former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda.
30 June 2022 - 20:12
For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
Former president Thabo Mbeki is delivering an inaugural lecture on late former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda.
Kaunda contributed immensely to SA’s transition to democracy in 1994.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.