REGISTER | Nedbank's exclusive networking event to focus on women in finance

Nedbank, in partnership with TimesLIVE, is hosting a private Off the Menu Experience for like-minded young professionals from different industries to connect with each other.

These future captains of industries will meet, network, and listen to industry experts who will weigh in on financial matters.

The theme of the event is manifestation, where guests are challenged to make better money choices and to light up the sky with their money manifestations. This experience is tailored for young professionals, and the headline discussion is focused on women in finance.

The conversation will be led by the master of ceremonies, Aurelia Nxumalo, with a panel including Buhle Ndlovu, Samke Mhlongo and Lindokuhle Tau.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, August 25 2022

Time: 6pm-7.30pm

Location: Online

To register your virtual seat, click here.

If you would like to attend the Nedbank Off the Menu Experience in person, please click here and complete the “request to attend” form with your details.

Please note: Filling in this form does not automatically mean you are part of the event. Only a selected number will be invited to the private experience, but this form will get you one step closer.