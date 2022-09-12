A Durban police officer was expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly killing a suspect in August.
An Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation led to the discovery of the suspect’s body under a stormwater pipe near Camperdown.
“A sergeant from Marianhill police station was arrested on Thursday for the alleged kidnapping and murder of a suspect in Dassenhoek, Marianhill.
"The suspect was allegedly taken in for questioning by the accused officer on August 21 and never returned home. The accused officer is detained at the Pinetown police cells and will appear before the Pinetown magistrate court tomorrow,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping.
She said the investigation was continuing with the possibility of more arrests.
Durban cop arrested for allegedly killing suspect and dumping body
Image: Elvis Ntombela
