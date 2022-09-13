Leading women in finance talk manifesting success
Young professionals gleaned valuable career advice and tips to make better money choices, both personally and professionally, at a recent Nedbank Private Clients event
Nedbank Private Clients, in partnership with TimesLIVE, recently hosted a private “Off the Menu” experience for young professionals at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.
Themed “manifestations”, the event (watch the recording below) was emceed by digital entrepreneur Aurelia Nxumalo and featured talks by a trio of leading women in finance: Lindokuhle Tau, Buhle Ndlovu and Samke Mhlongo.
Each of these inspirational speakers reflected on their own career journey as they shared life lessons and advice on how to make better money choices, personally and professionally.
Tau is head of segment design for Retail Relationship Banking at Nedbank and co-founder and director of Malkia Invest. Quoting Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, she said: “We have a world full of women who are unable to exhale fully because they have, for so long, been conditioned to fold themselves into shapes to make themselves likable.”
During the course of her career, Tau has learnt the power of authenticity. What has helped to further her career, she said, has been to know herself, understand her vision and write it down.
Her advice to young professional is to embrace challenges, even when you are feeling rejected, overlooked or bullied, both inside and outside the boardroom.
Tau has fond memories of the director who first mentored her. Pointing out that mentoring and coaching are key, she said: “Follow people who are where you want to go.”
It’s also important to work in an environment aligned to one’s own values, she added. After frustrating experiences in a previous position, she has finally found a compatible work environment in her present job with Nedbank, a company that appreciates her and understands her responsibilities as a wife and mother.
Ndlovu started working in mergers and acquisitions without the typical requisite business qualifications, finding her niche by talking to colleagues and learning from experienced managers. Today she is the vice-president of the investment team at Kasada Capital Management. She agreed that it’s important to write your goals down, explaining that, “a goal not written down is just a wish”.
Her advice to other women wanting to climb the corporate ladder is to apply themselves. “Nobody owes you anything. Make yourself noticed. Be credible”.
Mhlongo, founder and CEO of The Next Chapter (TNC) Wealth Partners said that her habit of journaling had resulted in a published book, Ringfence (Lotz Publishing). The book was written after a painful divorce and is aimed at encouraging women. Its message is that you are your most valuable asset and need to protect yourself.
“Too many times women set themselves on fire to keep others warm,” said Mhlongo, advising the young professionals to embrace the journey life takes them on, even though it may not be the one they planned.
“If you are strong, you endure pain, but if you are powerful, you act out against it,” she said, calling herself fragile but powerful.
An individual’s intrinsic value will always shine through, she said. Mhlongo’s hashtag #realdivorcees has been developed into The Queens of Mzansi reality show, following five strong, single, black women, proudly divorced, of whom she is one.
Her new consultancy, Wealth Partners, is creating an environment that aligns with women’s values, both financial and nonfinancial.
