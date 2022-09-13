Leading women in finance talk manifesting success

Nedbank Private Clients, in partnership with TimesLIVE, recently hosted a private “Off the Menu” experience for young professionals at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

Themed “manifestations”, the event (watch the recording below) was emceed by digital entrepreneur Aurelia Nxumalo and featured talks by a trio of leading women in finance: Lindokuhle Tau, Buhle Ndlovu and Samke Mhlongo.

Each of these inspirational speakers reflected on their own career journey as they shared life lessons and advice on how to make better money choices, personally and professionally.

Tau is head of segment design for Retail Relationship Banking at Nedbank and co-founder and director of Malkia Invest. Quoting Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, she said: “We have a world full of women who are unable to exhale fully because they have, for so long, been conditioned to fold themselves into shapes to make themselves likable.”

During the course of her career, Tau has learnt the power of authenticity. What has helped to further her career, she said, has been to know herself, understand her vision and write it down.

Her advice to young professional is to embrace challenges, even when you are feeling rejected, overlooked or bullied, both inside and outside the boardroom.