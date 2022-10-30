Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from Monday morning.
Rolling blackouts will start at 5am and end at 5am on Tuesday.
Then stage 2 load-shedding will also be implemented during evening peaks on Tuesday and Wednesday, Eskom said in a statement.
This after a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs.
“Eskom will publish an update on Wednesday afternoon or as soon as there are any significant changes.”
Monday morning blues: Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
TimesLIVE
