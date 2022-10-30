News

Monday morning blues: Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding

30 October 2022 - 18:16 By TimesLIVE
Eskom has announced stage 2 load-shedding.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from Monday morning.

Rolling blackouts will start at 5am and end at 5am on Tuesday.

Then stage 2 load-shedding will also be implemented during evening peaks on Tuesday and Wednesday, Eskom said in a statement.

This after a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“Eskom will publish an update on Wednesday afternoon or as soon as there are any significant changes.”

What if I can’t finish my matric exam because of load-shedding? Education department clears the air

Basic education has assured matric pupils rewrites will be available to those whose exams are impacted by Eskom's load-shedding.
News
2 days ago

RATE IT | What's being done to prevent stage 8 load-shedding, according to Ramaphosa

Questioned by the DA, the president has outlined progress that's been made.
News
4 days ago

No load-shedding for Xmas shoppers: V&A banishes Eskom gloom with 48 generators

Cape Town's Waterfront is gearing up for a bumper festive season – and promising zero outages for shoppers and tourists.
News
4 days ago
