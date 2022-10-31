REGISTER NOW | Nedbank event to focus on financial freedom

Nedbank Private Clients, in partnership with TimesLIVE, is hosting a Private "off-the-menu" sip-and-paint experience for future captains of industry in Cape Town on November 3.

This exclusive hybrid event will give like-minded young professionals from different industries the opportunity to network, while sampling fine wine and expressing their creativity with a paintbrush.

A highlight of the evening will be an informative panel discussion — which you can attend online — focusing on the topic of financial freedom and how this can be attained. The conversation will be led by emcee Aurelia Nxumalo, a digital entrepreneur, and feature a trio of representatives from Nedbank: Mohini Naidoo, Tracy Jensen and Seugnet de Villiers.

Register to attend this event online:

Date: November 3 2022

Time: 7pm-8pm

Location: Online

If you would like to attend this event virtually, click here and complete the online registration form.

This article was paid for by Nedbank Private Clients.