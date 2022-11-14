Today the high-profile murder case of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is set to resume in the Pretoria high court.
Meyiwa was killed in October 2014 at the Vosloorus home of the mother of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
The five accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Tanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty.
The trial, which began in April, has heard compelling and shocking testimonies from stakeholders, including police officials.
TimesLIVE has compiled some of the testimonies:
1. SGT THABO MOSIA
The first state witness to take the stand was forensics expert Mosia, who came under the microscope after his contradictory testimonies.
In June, during cross-examination by defence attorney for the five accused, advocate Zandile Mshololo, Mosia said there was a possibility the crime scene where Meyiwa was killed may have been interfered with.
LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial — Recap of top testimonies
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
1. SGT THABO MOSIA
The first state witness to take the stand was forensics expert Mosia, who came under the microscope after his contradictory testimonies.
In June, during cross-examination by defence attorney for the five accused, advocate Zandile Mshololo, Mosia said there was a possibility the crime scene where Meyiwa was killed may have been interfered with.
In April Mosia testified he didn’t suspect any tampering with evidence or contamination of the crime scene.
2. SGT PATRICK MLUNGISI MTHETHWA
Mthethwa, the second state witness, who started his testimony in September, revealed further discrepancies in the case.
The sergeant with 13 years’ experience in the police service was one of the first officers to arrive at the crime scene in October 2014.
According to Mthethwa, Mosia arrived at the crime scene before now-deceased former Gauteng head of detectives Brig Philani Ndlovu. Mosia testified that Ndlovu welcomed and showed him the crime scene.
During his testimony, Mthethwa’s inexperience as a police official was brought to light.
Under cross-examination by Mshololo, it was revealed that Mthethwa, a constable at the time of the incident, and three colleagues did not inspect the crime scene and left it unattended. This before making their way to the hospital to which Meyiwa had been rushed.
Mshololo put it to Mthethwa that by leaving the house the officers had compromised the scene.
3. TUMELO MADLALA
Some shocking revelations came up when third state witness Tumelo Madlala took the stand in September.
Madlala, who was a much-awaited witness, was a childhood friend of Meyiwa’s and was present in the house in Vosloorus on the night Meyiwa was killed.
Ntanzi, the second accused in the murder trial, was identified by Madlala as the second intruder who entered the Vosloorus home .
According to Madlala, Ntanzi allegedly wrestled with Meyiwa in the kitchen before the gunshot that killed the goalkeeper.
In October Ntanzi applied for bail in the Pretoria high court.
The trial, which is set to run until December 2 2022, will resume with Meyiwa’s friend Madlala on the stand as he is yet to complete his cross-examination.
