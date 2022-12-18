News

Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in final battle for position of president

18 December 2022 - 00:48
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Cyril Ramaphosa will take on Zweli Mkhize for the position of ANC president.
Cyril Ramaphosa will take on Zweli Mkhize for the position of ANC president.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/ Sowetan

Outgoing president Cyril Ramaphosa will finally lock horns with former health minister Zweli Mkhize during the much-anticipated ANC 55th National Conference in Nasrec on Saturday evening.

When nominations got underway the party’s elections committee chair Kgalema Motlante explained that there will be nominations for the top seven officials including the position of president, deputy president, national chair, secretary general, two deputy secretary generals and the treasurer general.

This after conference adopted a resolution to expanded the party's official leadership from six to seven.

After the nomination of both Ramaphosa and Mkhize, there was a nomination from the floor from a delegate from KwaZulu-Natal who nominated Congta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

When asked if she was available, Dlamini-Zuma, who was shaking her head as she stood up, declined nomination. The nomination process for the position then closed.

Earlier, while Motlanthe was explaining the rules and separating the voting and the non-voting delegates, a point of order was raised from a delegate from Harry Gwala region in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said: “We want to nominate the top seven tonight.”

Mantashe then quickly corrected the delegate by explaining that on Saturday evening  there will be a nomination process of the top seven and the voting will be done on Sunday morning.

Outgoing national chair Gwede Mantashe then asked non-voting delegates to be separated for those who were voting.

The nomination process is currently underway.

READ MORE:

WATCH | ANC elective conference delayed by late arrivals, registration process

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the conference will start when delegates are in the plenary hall.
Politics
1 day ago

With the ANC out of ideas, we need a national dialogue

SA is moving from the post-apartheid era to the post-ANC one, and we need a national dialogue on how to navigate it, writes Mike Siluma.
Opinion & Analysis
4 hours ago

Will ANC delegates buy Cyril Ramaphosa's story or reject him?

President Cyril Ramaphosa had the last laugh, stamping his authority after a group of KwaZulu-Natal delegates attempted to disrupt his speech on the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  2. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa
  3. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World
  4. WATCH | Durban beachfront a hive of activity as revellers enjoy sun and sea South Africa
  5. WATCH | Patient lying in filth at Thembisa Hospital prompts visit by Gauteng ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech