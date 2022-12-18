Outgoing president Cyril Ramaphosa will finally lock horns with former health minister Zweli Mkhize during the much-anticipated ANC 55th National Conference in Nasrec on Saturday evening.
When nominations got underway the party’s elections committee chair Kgalema Motlante explained that there will be nominations for the top seven officials including the position of president, deputy president, national chair, secretary general, two deputy secretary generals and the treasurer general.
This after conference adopted a resolution to expanded the party's official leadership from six to seven.
After the nomination of both Ramaphosa and Mkhize, there was a nomination from the floor from a delegate from KwaZulu-Natal who nominated Congta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
When asked if she was available, Dlamini-Zuma, who was shaking her head as she stood up, declined nomination. The nomination process for the position then closed.
Earlier, while Motlanthe was explaining the rules and separating the voting and the non-voting delegates, a point of order was raised from a delegate from Harry Gwala region in KwaZulu-Natal.
He said: “We want to nominate the top seven tonight.”
Mantashe then quickly corrected the delegate by explaining that on Saturday evening there will be a nomination process of the top seven and the voting will be done on Sunday morning.
Outgoing national chair Gwede Mantashe then asked non-voting delegates to be separated for those who were voting.
The nomination process is currently underway.
Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in final battle for position of president
Image: Veli Nhlapo/ Sowetan
