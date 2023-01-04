Ramaphosa to take advantage of Brics chair this year to push African agenda

When President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with his Brics bloc counterparts, he will ensure that Africa’s voice is heard.

“When we chair Brics this year, having taken over from China, we are going to be advancing the African agenda and when we hold Brics, we are going to invite various African countries to come to be the outreach part of Brics, like we did the last time,” he said.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media after a wreath-laying ceremony on the gravesite of late former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane in Kroonstad, Free State.

He was responding to a question relating to SA assuming the 2023 presidency in Brics after taking over from China. Brics held its first summit in 2009, with SA joining the following year. The bloc has generally been seen as an alternative to the dominance of the western economies.

In October Ramaphosa indicated that Saudi Arabia and many other countries had a keen interest in joining the bloc. This matter will be up for consideration when the countries meet at the summit this year.

According to an SABC report, SA assumes the leadership role under the theme of — Brics and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.