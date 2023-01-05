The Hawks have arrested two suspects wanted for attempting to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in December.
Zinzi Hani, the spokesperson for the directorate, said the suspects – aged 32 and 36 – were part of a group of six men who allegedly attacked a security vehicle in Mossel Bay. Hani said the men allegedly robbed one of the security personnel of his firearm but failed to access the vault.
“This follows an incident that happened last year on December 6 , where an armoured vehicle was allegedly attacked by six men at Engen garage outside Mossel Bay,” said Hani.
“The suspects robbed the crewman of his official firearm. They then tried to access the vault of the vehicle but couldn’t succeed to access the money and they left the scene with a getaway vehicle that was later found abandoned.”
Hawks swoop on suspects wanted for attempted cash in transit robbery
Hani said an investigation ensued. The two were arrested near Thembalethu in George on Wednesday.
The suspects are set to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court on Friday.
“More arrests are imminent,” said Hani.
