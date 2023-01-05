News

Hawks swoop on suspects wanted for attempted cash in transit robbery

05 January 2023 - 21:52
The Hawks have arrested suspects wanted for attempted cash-in-transit robbery.
The Hawks have arrested suspects wanted for attempted cash-in-transit robbery.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The Hawks have arrested two suspects wanted for attempting to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in December.

Zinzi Hani, the spokesperson for the directorate, said the suspects – aged 32 and 36 – were part of a group of six men who allegedly attacked a security vehicle in Mossel Bay. Hani said the men allegedly robbed one of the security personnel of his firearm but failed to access the vault.

“This follows an incident that happened last year on December 6 , where an armoured vehicle was allegedly attacked by six men at Engen garage outside Mossel Bay,” said Hani.

“The suspects robbed the crewman of his official firearm. They then tried to access the vault of the vehicle but couldn’t succeed to access the money and they left the scene with a getaway vehicle that was later found abandoned.”

'Underworld boss' arrested for 'conspiring to kill detective, magistrate'

An alleged Cape Town underworld boss has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill a detective and a magistrate.
News
1 week ago

Hani said an investigation ensued. The two were arrested near Thembalethu in George on Wednesday.

The suspects are set to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court on Friday.

“More arrests are imminent,” said Hani.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Sting operation nets Hawks captain for 'demanding R250k gratification'

A Hawks captain has been arrested for corruption after allegedly threatening to freeze a victim's bank account unless he paid her R250,000.
News
2 weeks ago

Ousted Masizole Mnqasela heads to court to get back job, DA membership

Axed Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela will be in the Cape Town high court on Thursday to try to get his job back.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Peddler of abortion pills fined R8,000

The East London magistrates’ court has fined a man R8,000 for selling abortion pills.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  2. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma misses deadline in Ramaphosa's court bid to interdict private ... South Africa
  4. Girl, 15, in ICU after her hair is caught in go-kart at Durban mall South Africa
  5. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election