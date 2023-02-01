Hawks arrest investment company director for R6.9m tax fraud

The Hawks have charged a man and his company for fraud for scamming the SA Revenue Service (Sars) of R6.9m in the Eastern Cape.
The East London-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested Innocent Lwazi Cwayi, 44, and charged him and his company, LICWA Trading and Investment CC, with fraud on Tuesday.
This is after Cwayi, as sole director of the company, allegedly submitted VAT returns between February 2018 and August 2019 through Sars’ e-filing system.
After Cwayi and the company were audited, it is alleged that he submitted fraudulent invoices, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.
“The matter was referred by Sars to the Hawks for probing. The investigation revealed that Sars was prejudiced to the tune of R6.9m,” she said.
Cwayi appeared briefly before the East London Magistrate's Court shortly after his arrest. He is remanded in custody as he is already serving a sentence for another unrelated matter, said Mgolodela.
“He is expected to make his next court appearance on February 6 for legal representation.”
